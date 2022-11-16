Productivity Commission willing to contribute to aviation sector white paper — if asked to

The Productivity Commission has flagged it would be “happy to contribute” to consultations on the federal government’s Aviation White Paper if it is asked to, during a speech delivered by commissioner Paul Lindwall to the Australian Airports Association conference this week.

Lindwall also warned the audience that the commission could recommend heavier recommendations of the sector if airports were found to be “abusing their market power”.

Last month’s federal Budget revealed the government has set aside $7 million over two years for the production of a White Paper that has the objective of articulating long-term policies in the future of the aviation sector.

That White Paper is a part of a series of initiatives outlined in the federal Budget that are intended to improve various pieces of infrastructure around the country.

“The Government is investing $150.0 million to upgrade regional airports and their precincts, including in Hobart ($60.0 million), Launceston ($35.0 million) and Newcastle ($55.0 million), expanding their capacity for freight and passengers,” the Budget Papers said.

“This will be complemented by an Aviation White Paper to support the further development of this industry.”

Lindwall told the conference audience that the commission, which has conducted four in-depth inquiries into the aviation sector over a 20-year period, would respond to any government request for its input.

He said that another review of the sector by the Productivity Commission will only take place if the government decided it was necessary.

Such as review would, according to Lindwall, have different personnel in charge and it would start with a blank sheet of paper.

“As for future PC inquiries on airport regulation, that’s entirely up to the Government. We have been very happy conducting the past four inquiries and have recommended that this continues on a five-yearly basis,” Lindwall said.

“Should there be a fifth inquiry, perhaps in 2024-25, there would be different two commissioners undertaking it. It would start from scratch, and the Commission would reassess the evidence and recommend heavier handed regulation if the Commission found airports were abusing their market power.”

Lindwall offered some reflections on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the sector.

“The less I say about the pandemic the better. It had a profound impact on the aviation sector. I recall being in Brisbane International Airport on a flight to Pakistan on 22 November 2020,” he said.

“It was deserted and I had to have a special exit permit. According to the 2021-22 MYEFO, total government support for the aviation sector during COVID-19 was over $5.1 billion.”

