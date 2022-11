Budget-making in a care and human services economy: Who should pay for what?

The Budget provides a rare moment of pageantry in Australia’s democratic calendar. Budget groupies even exist, mostly located in Canberra, who watch avidly as the nation’s peak economic statement is delivered.

In the lead-up to a Budget the treasurer, sleeves rolled up and smiling, seems to be everywhere. The message is simple — I am working hard in your interests but still have time for my family and the normal things in life. The media plays along building tension for the big day.

For others, the Budget lead-up feels different. The prime minister retreats from being the star to a supporting player. This shift is easier for some PMs than others. But only an unwise prime minister seeks the spotlight at Budget time. For a clutch of public servants, budget time is very, very busy and often much less smiley.