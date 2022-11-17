Movers & Shakers: CPSU secretary joins Respect@Work council

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

At the Department of Home Affairs, Timothy Fitzgerald was promoted to deputy commissioner.

Band 2

There were several promotions at the Australian Government Solicitor: Emily Nance and Katrina Close both to deputy chief solicitor – dispute resolution in Melbourne, and Justin Davidson to the same role in Canberra.

At the Australian Electoral Commission, two people were promoted to first assistant commissioner: Michael Lynch in Newcastle and Kathleen Gleeson in Canberra.

Aaron Verlin was promoted at the National Disability Insurance Agency to general manager partner and contact centre in Geelong.

At Defence, Gavin Rawlins was promoted to the joint systems division, capability acquisition and sustainment group.

Deborah Fulton was promoted to group manager at the National Indigenous Australians Agency.

At the Australian Bureau of Statistics, Michael Smedeswas promoted to general manager of the social statistics division.

Band 1

At Services Australia, Susanne Lander was promoted to national manager.

Jeremy Mickle was promoted to branch manager, culture and heritage branch at National Indigenous Australians Agency. At the same agency, Erin Selmes was promoted to branch manager, territories Stolen Generation redress scheme.

Moving from the Therapeutic Goods Administration, Kenneth Teoh was appointed to assistant commissioner legal and integrity at National Disability Insurance Scheme Quality and Safeguards Commission.

David Yardley was promoted to assistant secretary at the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Scott Weston moved from the Department of Health and Aged Care to take up the role of assistant secretary, external budgets and revenue at the Department of Home Affairs.

Nine Respect@Work council members appointed

Nine members of the Respect@Work council were appointed by the federal government, including CPSU secretary Melissa Donnelly.

The other eight are:

Alison Kitchen (KPMG and the Business Council of Australia)

(KPMG and the Business Council of Australia) Emeline Gaske (assistant national secretary of the Australian Services Union)

(assistant national secretary of the Australian Services Union) Julia Fox (assistant national secretary of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association)

(assistant national secretary of the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees’ Association) Jo Schofield (president of the United Workers Union)

(president of the United Workers Union) Abbey Kendall (director of Working Women’s Centre South Australia)

(director of Working Women’s Centre South Australia) Katherine Berney (director of the National Women’s Safety Alliance)

(director of the National Women’s Safety Alliance) Leah Marrone (president of Australian Women Lawyers)

(president of Australian Women Lawyers) Lisa Annese (CEO of the Diversity Council of Australia)

Outgoing member Stephen McBurney, the Australian Building and Construction commissioner, was thanked for his contribution.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus said the council was essential in addressing workplace sexual harassment.

“These new appointments implement the outcome of the Jobs and Skills Summit to ‘Strengthen the Respect@Work Council by giving business and unions a permanent seat at the table, along with government and civil society to support women’s safety and respect at work,” Dreyfus said.

Financial Regulator Assessment Authority chair named special envoy for Southeast Asia

Nicholas Moore, former CEO of Macquarie Group and current chair of the Financial Regulator Assessment Authority, was named the federal government’s special envoy for Southeast Asia.

In the role, Moore will be leading the government’s Southeast Asia Strategy to 2040.

Prime minister Anthony Albanese said a key priority for his government was deepening engagement in the region.

“I thank Mr Moore for agreeing to this important appointment and am confident his vast experience will amplify our existing two-way commercial engagement and champion new trade and investment opportunities with Southeast Asia,” the prime minister said.

Former public servant named ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People advocate

Barbara Causon was appointed ACT Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Children and Young People advocate, an interim role while the ACT government establishes a commissioner role.

The formation of the commissioner role was a recommendation of the Our Booris, Our Way report.

Causon said the role was an “important step” to give a voice to children.

“As a proud Wiradjuri woman, I am looking forward to bringing my personal experience and professional experience as chair of the Our Booris, Our Way Steering Committee and Implementation Oversight Committee to the advocate role,” Causon said.

A former public servant, Causon previously had a 34-year career in the APS and has a public service medal for her work with Indigenous communities.

Legislation to establish the commissioner role is due to be passed by the end of the year, with recruitment to begin in early 2023.

New CEO for offshore regulator NOPSEMA

Sue McCarrey was appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA).

McCarrey will start a three-year term in February 2023.

Minister for resources and northern Australia Madeleine King said McCarrey had a contemporary understanding of the key regulatory issues.

“She brings a wealth of experience to the role, coming to NOPSEMA from her current position as chief executive of Australia’s National Rail Safety Regulator,” the minister said.

“Ms McCarrey has the ideal skills and qualifications to lead NOPSEMA as it addresses the challenges of increasing oil and gas decommissioning activity and expands its regulatory scope to encompass the fast-emerging offshore electricity infrastructure sector.”

King also thanked outgoing CEO Stuart Smith for his eight years of “valuable leadership and service”.

NOPSEMA’s head of division for offshore renewables, environment and decommissioning Cameron Grebe will act in the CEO position in the interim.

CSIRO CEO to retire

As previously reported by The Mandarin, CSIRO CEO Larry Marshall will finish up in the role in June 2023.

Industry and science minister Ed Husic thanked the outgoing CEO for his tenure as the longest-serving CEO in the past 50 years.

“Dr Marshall has steered CSIRO through a rapidly changing scientific environment. A period of much scientific promise amid global turbulence, particularly through the COVID pandemic,” Husic said in a statement.

“Undoubtedly he will leave the organisation with a lasting legacy and I thank him for his dedicated service.”

DTA CEO takes up new role

Digital Transformation Agency CEO Chris Fechner has been appointed head of the Digital Profession, with the responsibility to grow the digital capability of the APS, as previously reported by The Mandarin.

Fechner was appointed by APS commissioner Peter Woolcott on Tuesday for a two-year term, starting in January 2023.

“I am both honoured and excited to lead the Digital Profession and drive increased digital professional capabilities in conjunction with the Australian Public Service Commission and other partners in the Commonwealth as well as industry,” Fechner said in a statement.

Fechner replaces inaugural head of the Digital Profession Randall Brugeaud, head of the Australian Simplified Trade System Implementation Taskforce, whose term ends in December 2022.

TIO board member reappointed

Julie Hamblin was reappointed to the board of directors for the Telecommunications Industry Ombudsman (TIO).

From 12 November, Hamblin was reappointed for a second three-year term.

TIO board chair professor Michael Lavarch said it was “fantastic” to have Hamblin reappointed.

“Over her time at the TIO, Julie has had a continual focus on the health and wellbeing of employees, and brought a new and welcome perspective from her experience in the not-for-profit and health sectors,” Lavarch said.

Five board members for the AASB and AUASB

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) appointed in total five people to the Australian Accounting Standards Board (AASB) and the Auditing and Assurance Standards Board (AUASB).

Each appointment is a part-time term for three years, from 1 January 2023.

The three who joined the AASB were:

Adrian King , partner in charge, climate change & sustainability services, KPMG

, partner in charge, climate change & sustainability services, KPMG Liza Maimone , managing partner — chief operating officer and ESG executive, PwC

, managing partner — chief operating officer and ESG executive, PwC Mathew Nelson, global climate change and sustainability services leader, EY

The two who joined the AUASB were: