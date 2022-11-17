NSW commits $54 million to conservation of former girls’ institution sites

Tanya Plibersek has spoken of Australia’s past record of institutionalising and controlling women during a visit to the old Parramatta Female Factory in Sydney, drawing attention to details about the rich inner lives of people like the convict girl Julia Allen.

Allen was typical of the defiant women who found themselves in state care at the Parramatta Female Factory. She was sent to the institution after declaring she would be “dead” before she accepted working for her master again.

Why? Because he was a “dirty, disagreeable, detrimental little devil; a foul-mouthed, evil speaking, sanctified, cantankerous coxcomb.”

Judging women’s behaviour, passions, and bodies was a defining feature of the institutions that were known either as the Parramatta Female Factory, Roman Catholic Orphan School, and Parramatta Girls Home.

Those who found themselves there as so-called “third class” residents of the Female Factory, like Allen was, had their heads shaved and were sent to break up rocks in a road gang.

“The women who lived here […] carved out whatever space they could for freedom and friendship,” Plibersek said in a speech on Thursday.

“And when things got really bad, they even rioted through the streets of Parramatta.”

According to the minister for the environment and water, the state’s desire to stamp its duty over vulnerable women was all about control and discipline.

“The Parramatta Female Factory was designed to enforce what people used to call ‘moral reformation’. Girls were sent here to shield them from the temptations of colonial life, and to protect them from rowdy and violent men,” Plibersek said.

“I have no doubt that violence was real — just as I’m sure many reformers sincerely believed they were doing the right thing. But that doesn’t change the fact that this could be a brutal place, particularly for the poor, the lonely, and the powerless.”

Five years on since the building was nationally heritage listed, the federal government has put up $900,000 to go towards developing an application for the Female Factory precinct to be given World Heritage status.

“This funding will support the first steps in building a case for the site to be included in Australia’s World Heritage Tentative List — and then for potential consideration by UNESCO once a full proposal is developed,” Plibersek said.

“As minister, I’m committed to managing and nurturing our existing properties. And I’m determined to establish more Australian World Heritage sites in coming years,” she said.

The NSW government has committed $54 million to conserve the heritage of the site of what later became known as Parramatta Girls Home, and to turn it into an arts and cultural precinct. Part of the development included the installation of a plaque and a memorial honouring the many women whose abuse was part of the legacy of the institutions.

“Memory matters. Heritage matters. Sometimes that’s what people want most: to be acknowledged, to be heard, to be remembered and that’s the power of heritage,” Plibersek said.

In the 50 years since the World Heritage Convention was adopted, Australia has established 20 world heritage listed sites.

“These include some of the most extraordinary places on earth. Places of breathtaking beauty, power, and life. Places that tell our national story, places that reveal the deep history and culture of our First Nations people,” Plibersek said.

October’s Budget allocated a total of $14.7 million for initiatives to support the protection of First Nations culture and World Heritage, which, in addition to the Female Factory, included the Murujuga Cultural Landscape in Western Australia, the Flinders Ranges in South Australia, the Cape York Peninsula in Queensland, and the Victorian Trades Hall in Victoria.

“I’m particularly proud that we’re seeking to nominate sites with incredible Indigenous cultural values,” Plibersek said.

“As advocates of heritage, we’re preserving the lives and memories of people who might not be able to speak anymore — but who still have important messages to share with us.”

The minister made her remarks in an address to the Parramatta Heritage Forum.