Knick, NACC, paddy whack: Experts on future-proofing the federal integrity commission

An expert panel has discussed how multipartisan support is key to future-proofing the soon-to-be-established National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

The members of the discussion panel on the NACC were Centre for Public Integrity’s Han Aulby, Transparency International Australia’s AJ Brown, and independent MP Dr Helen Haines.

Across the panel, it was mentioned how vital it was that the NACC is as independent and depoliticised as possible.

“An agency like this, if it does its job well, will be controversial, will ruffle feathers, will have political enemies,” Haines said.

Haines was chair of the joint select committee that looked into the NACC bill, making a total of six recommendations about the draft legislation.

Aulby heavily emphasized that the importance of the NACC should not be politicised as to do so would only undermine its independence.

Meanwhile, Brown identified two issues with the NACC in its current state: an absence of coordination with states and territories and a lack of whistleblower protections.

“Crossbenchers have attempted to fill the major gap in the lack of [whistleblower] protection machinery at a federal level by creating a Whistleblower Protection Authority, as recommended by a number of parliamentary committees and inquiries now.

“That’s not yet there,” Brown added.

Attorney-general Mark Dreyfus is looking to introduce amendments to the Public Interest Disclosure Act to strengthen whistleblower protections, which was generally welcomed by the panel.

Another issue discussed was the broadening of the definition of corruption, with Haines saying she will seek to amend the bill to include pork-barrelling.

The “exceptional circumstances” provision of public hearings, which has been heavily criticised, should be done away with.

Aulby said having everything out in the open would only serve to increase public trust and prevent accusations of political bias.

The Centre for Public Integrity director added there was a misunderstanding about corruption, saying it was not always criminal.

“There’s nothing criminal about making a political donation, then going to play golf with your friend who may or may not be a chief of staff or minister, then going to the club to seal a deal on your business venture,” Aulby said.

“There’s nothing criminal about any of those things, but together they might amount to undue influence or grey corruption.”

Aulby added NSW ICAC was the most effective commission in the country, according to their organisation’s research.

The session was run as part of the Governance Institute of Australia’s 2022 National Public Sector Governance Forum.