Australian Army preps to train Ukrainian volunteers

Defence minister Richard Marles may have declared an official crisis in defence recruitment in Australia, but our top brass has been despatched on a mission to find out how droves of Ukrainian volunteers are urgently being taught soldiering skills

Defence has revealed chief of army Lieutenant General Simon Stuart has made an advanced reconnaissance mission to the UK’s training facility for Ukrainian army recruits, which will start to use Australian personnel to teach combat skills from January 2023.

The rotation of around 70 Australian trainers comes as part of a bilateral exchange between commonwealth allied forces that already has Kiwis on the ground on British bases putting Ukrainian recruits through their paces before returning to defend their nation.

According to the Army, Stuart is primarily in the UK “for briefings with senior British Armed Forces staff and a series of meetings with other key defence partners” as the efforts by Ukraine to expel Russian forces grinds on and the death toll mounts daily.

There is also intense interest in the intelligence community about how the conflict is unfolding because many new technologies and techniques are being put through their paces, especially on the cyber and information warfare front.

The arming and militarisation of Ukrainian volunteers is a key strategy in the protracted conventional conflict because it enables the nation to defend itself using its own resources without drawing NATO directly into the conflict.

The broad strategic rationale is that the invasion of Ukraine will become increasingly unpopular within Russia so long as Ukraine’s supporters don’t put their own troops directly into the fight, a move likely to ignite broader Russian nationalism.

Russia has a glorious history of defending its motherland, having vanquished empires and Reichs. Its annexations and occupations do not; instead, they have created domestic resentment and even greater distrust of leadership, as exemplified by Afghanistan and Chechnya.

The military induction for Ukrainians being run out of Britain and being staffed by Kiwis and soon Australians includes field craft and survivability, tactical exercises, range practice, first aid, and International Law of Armed Conflict under the guidance of New Zealand soldiers working with the British Army.

The course runs for five weeks and is part of the UK’s commitment to train up 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers.

“This visit has been immensely valuable — one can’t help but be impressed by the determination and attitude of these trainees,” Stuart said. “I’m confident that we’ll make a difference.”

“The Ukrainians will learn from us and our experiences in the field, but, equally, we will learn from them and their experiences fighting in eastern Europe. It will make all of us better soldiers.”

Commander of the UK’s 5 Rifles infantry battalion, Lieutenant Colonel Kempley Buchan-Smith, is looking forward to the arrival of the Australian trainers.

“Having Australian soldiers here will give the Ukrainians reassurance that they are not alone,” he said.

