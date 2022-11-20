David Thodey: Working for the public service should be the best job in the country

Reflecting on the 2019 APS review he led, David Thodey said on Friday afternoon he thought working for Australia’s public service should be the best job in the country.

Now chair of Xero and Tyro, Thodey was speaking at the Governance Institue of Australia’s National Public Sector Governance Forum 2022.

In the session, Thodey firmly stated his belief that working for the public service should be the most desired career in Australia.

“People work for places they enjoy being and they feel like they make a difference,” Thodey told the audience.

“The public service should be that place: what incredible influence you have, what incredible people you have and I think we need to celebrate the public service.”

Thodey said while remuneration was important, salary was not in the top 10 issues with the public service he did back in 2019 under the direction of prime minister Malcolm Turnbull.

“People want to be paid fairly, but they don’t stay in their role just because of money. It’s often in terms of job satisfaction.

“However, like Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, if it’s way out of line, they will leave.”

Thodey also had glowing comments about the work of minister for the public service Katy Gallagher as well as treasurer Jim Chalmers, saying the attitude they have on display filters down into the public service.

He was likewise complimentary towards the work of the APSC in the new workforce strategy, the APS Academy, and the ongoing classification review.

An anti-silo approach within government should be applied between the sectors within Australia’s workforce too, Thodey also argued.

He said Australia was more siloed between academia, government and public sector than any other OECD country, mentioning how in the US people move between the three a lot more.

“People are richer for understanding the different perspectives and different skills that you require to be a good public servant, especially in leadership,” Thodey commented.

“Far more nuanced, far more complicated environment than the private sector. The private sector is actually reasonably straightforward.”

When asked about cybersecurity, Thodey posited three questions to be asked after the Optus data breach:

“What data do we hold? Why do we hold it? And if you do hold it, do you encrypt it?”

Thodey was previously CEO of Optus’ competitor, Telstra.

Earlier in his session, Thodey had mentioned how the review found a lack of digital capability in the APS.

“The public service needs to be a leader — not on the bleeding edge — but a leader in the adoption of good technology

“That would deliver better outcomes for citizens [and] drive better decision making.”

