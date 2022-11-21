The price of precarity: APS politicisation leaves a rich legacy

Do Australians get value for money for the $700,000-$800,000 a year they pay the top ranks of departmental secretaries?

An examination of recent years – characterised by remarkable incompetence, rorting, pork barrelling, procurement debacles and cover-ups – suggests otherwise.

Much of that was down to the government in charge of the APS, the way in which bureaucrats were shunted aside as sources of policy advice in favour of poor-quality political staffers, and the politicisation of the APS that marked the Abbott and Morrison governments. (Although at least the Australia Bureau of Statistics managed a trouble-free census under David Gruen and relevant minister Michael Sukkar – an unheralded achievement.)

What The Mandarin’s analysis of secretarial salaries suggests is that taxpayers are paying a double price for politicisation.

Under Scott Morrison, secretaries became highly paid cleaners whose primary role was to protect the reputation of a truly rotten government. The Prime Minister’s Office is smearing the partner of an alleged sexual assault victim, or a minister is rorting grants? Get Phil Gaetjens to conduct one of his “reviews”. Infrastructure funds have been rorted to build car parks in marginal electorates? Get Simon Atkinson to reject the Australian National Audit Office findings and try to explain it all away.

Yet another Home Affairs bungle? Let Mike Pezzullo defend it. Robodebt? Let Kathryn Campbell and her team answer for it at estimates. At least Campbell got a brief promotion before Labor dumped her from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Secretaries did so knowing they’d been dumped the moment they displeased Morrison, the prime minister who sacked several secretaries in December 2019, including one of the finest of his generation, Mike Mrdak.

The tenuous nature of a secretary’s role is reflected in their high salaries, which, for top-tier departments, means total packages approaching $1 million. There’s a strong incentive to keep on the good side of whoever is in power.

But as the figures show, when they lose their jobs, they also enjoy huge termination payouts – $800,000 in Atkinson’s case; $400,000 for Gaetjens, a man whose long-term status as a loyal Coalition staffer meant he should never have been appointed to head the public service in the first place.

That’s the price of precarity, at least for senior public servants.

That price could be reduced by reducing the precarity by establishing stronger protections for secretaries against political or malicious sackings. The Thodey review – rejected out of hand by Morrison – recommended ways to codify the sacking process, adding complexity and transparency to the process of sacking a senior bureaucrat, but failed to go the last step and give secretaries the same protected status as heads of independent agencies.

As always, the need to attract top-tier talent will drive remuneration expectations. But the politicisation of the APS has created perverse incentives. For many outstanding bureaucrats, it’s the ability to deliver real change and lead public policy and administration that is the most compelling thing about their jobs, not the high salary. Being a glorified cleaner of political messes holds far less appeal unless it’s accompanied by a decent salary.

In recent years, with the relentless outsourcing of policy advice pursued by Abbott and Morrison, the question has been whether the APS can attract, let alone retain, high-quality talent when major consulting firms that offer significantly higher remuneration are the ones increasingly providing advice to ministers. With Labor committed to significantly reducing the use of consultants and rebuilding the APS, that shift to the private sector of the last decade may now reverse.

Giving public servants real responsibility and expecting them to once again play a substantial role in the policy process – not to mention greater certainty about their tenure – might mean secretaries’ remuneration can be placed on hold for the time being.

Click here for all stories in The Mandarin’s Movers & Shakers: Platinum Edition.