How top bureaucrats’ pay is determined

Coming up with the dollar figure for a secretary’s salary might seem an opaque process of mystical divination, especially since it’s so different to how lower-classified public servants’ wages are set. But there’s actually a statutory body dedicated to getting it right.

The Remuneration Tribunal has the power to assess remuneration on the work value of a range of senior public offices and fix the salaries at levels that will attract and retain people with the calibre and skills “necessary to perform the office”.

By making determinations, which then effectively become legislative instruments, the independent tribunal sets how much senior office holders, such as departmental secretaries, receive. This power was given to the body when the Remuneration and Other Legislation Amendment Act 2011 came into effect.

The first thing to know is that the remuneration of the secretaries of the Prime Minister & Cabinet and Treasury are fixed by the tribunal. That means the base salaries of Phil Gaetjens ($729,896) and his successor Professor Glyn Davis, as well as Dr Steven Kennedy ($775,193), are locked in as per Division 4 of the Remuneration Act (the Act).

Every other departmental secretary on the list is assigned a pay point in writing based on a classification chosen for them. The question of who gets how much is a decision made by the head of PM&C in consultation with the tribunal president and the Australian public service commissioner. Davis, John Conde and Peter Woolcott are presently the powerbrokers in those respective positions.

The secretary’s salary list collated by The Mandarin would have been heavily influenced by Gaetjens in his capacity as PM&C secretary.

But Professor Davis’ tenure just before the start of the new financial year saw the introduction of a new instrument of assignment on 27 June, devised in consultation with Conde and Woolcott.

The Mandarin asked the PM&C what was involved in the tribunal’s determination of the secretaries’ classification table (as per section 13 of the Act) and Professor Davis’ pay point decisions (as per s 14(3) of the Act). The official response did not clarify much beyond the headlines of the legislation, and simply suggested many factors were involved in the decision including the scope and complexity of the particular role given the size and complexity of a respective secretary’s portfolio or portfolios.

“In making the assignments, the Secretary [Davis] has regard for a number of factors which influence the size and scope of each of the offices of secretary,” a spokesperson said.

“These factors include the diversity and complexity of the functions and policy responsibilities in the portfolio; the scale of the department’s activities including its human, financial and material resources; the geographic spread of the department and whether the department has responsibility for issues which impact across government,” he said.

Once a secretary has been assigned a classification, that notice is given to them in writing in the form of a written instrument and with a specified commencement date. The instrument is regarded as an official determination of the tribunal, even though the PM&C secretary effectively decides what that figure is.

Relevant ministers are also provided with copies of these instruments.

As per section 13 (3) and (4) of the Act, the tribunal must “from time to time” determine the classification to which each office of departmental secretary is assigned. It will also hold inquiries about the classification.

Finding the right balance

Under the legislation, the tribunal members consider annual wage reviews of the Fair Work Commission, the broader jobs market and the economy. Its primary considerations are work value and achieving competitive, equitable pay levels.

Over a decade ago, a report published by the tribunal noted that the way the salaries of secretaries and their direct reports (SES band 3) was set promoted “inconsistency, internal leapfrogging”, and led to taxpayers footing unnecessary costs. The tribunal said in 2010 that a more consistent remuneration arrangement for public servants of this seniority was needed.

“Secretaries are at the very apex of the Australian Public Service,” the report said.

“Prime ministers and ministers rely on them for the provision of public services and turn to them for strategic advice about the whole spectrum of domestic and foreign activities which define our nation, our security, our stability and our quality of life.

“The calibre of the appointees to the office of secretary must be consistent with the effective provision of the services which public administration is expected to deliver. In the tribunal’s assessment, remuneration arrangements must be such as to ensure that public expectations continue to be met.”

The report explained how a Productivity Commission inquiry in 2009 described the tribunal’s approach to the setting of remuneration for public offices as being “conservative — even cautious”.

Secretary salaries tended to be “very much less” than those in the private sector, the tribunal said. While there was no proposal to match the levels of corporate remuneration, it should be a relevant fact to bear in mind.

“We have anomalies and inconsistencies in both full-time and part-time offices within our responsibilities where, clearly, men and women of capacity accept appointment without appropriate financial reward,” tribunal president Conde wrote.

“They accept the appointment because of a genuine desire to serve and a preparedness to balance honour and prestige with simple financial gain.”

In its report, the tribunal went on to set out how separate remuneration arrangements for secretaries, senior leadership, and the wider APS was necessary to “maintain the integrity and efficacy of classification structure”. It proposed a two-level classification with three pay points each, making six pay points for secretaries overall, and with the view it would transition into effect by 2014.

“[We] acknowledge the importance of a highly effective federal public administration and of the need to attract and retain people of quality to work in it and, in the case of secretaries, to lead it,” Conde said.

Salaries on the rise

In July, the tribunal rationalised the pay points of its classification levels for secretaries. According to the 2021-22 annual report, which was tabled in parliament last month, department secretary remuneration arrangements were again considered. The APSC engaged Sydney-based consultancy Egan Associates to assist with the review.

The determination was made to increase the salaries for public offices under the tribunal’s jurisdiction by 2.75% from July 1.

There were no general remuneration increases over the previous two years, mainly because of the economic downturn brought about by COVID-19 and the wage freeze for commonwealth public servants.

“Over the last decade the tribunal has determined modest remuneration increases, taking into account the environment of economic restraint, slower wage growth, and the government’s public sector workplace bargaining policies,” Conde said in the annual report.

“The 2022 remuneration review was undertaken in a period of economic recovery following further restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In making this decision the tribunal had regard to a range of economic considerations, historical and projected. The tribunal noted that while the economy had contracted in the September quarter, its stronger than expected recovery was evident, particularly in the labour market.”

Under the government’s public sector workplace relations policy, maximum annual adjustments in commonwealth public sector workplace arrangements are linked to the private sector wage price index annual percentage change for the immediately preceding June quarter.

PM&C’s spokesperson told The Mandarin the new principal determination included updates to the tribunal’s established remuneration at each level, and that an annual review of all remuneration for the offices in its jurisdiction would be undertaken.

Conde’s latest annual report said the tribunal’s most recent detailed review of remuneration arrangements for departmental secretaries was informed by changes to the functions and titles of a number of departments arising from Anthony Albanese’s machinery of government changes, which came into effect on June 1.

“These changes, which included an increase in the number of departments from 14 to 16, required the tribunal to review each secretary’s allocation to a level within the pay structure,” Conde said.

“As a result of its review, the tribunal took the opportunity to rationalise the pay points of its secretaries’ classification structure and regularise the differences between pay points.”

