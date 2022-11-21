Simon Atkinson: formerly Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development & Communications

Department: Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development and Communications (left July 2022)

Qualifications: University of Queensland (Bachelor of Science/Law)

From: Queensland

Simon Atkinson is a qualified solicitor and career bureaucrat who joined the APS as a graduate following a brief stint with the Queensland Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions. He served as secretary of the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development and held a senior dep sec role when Phil Gaetjens headed Treasury. He was DITRDC boss from February 2020 until replaced by Jim Betts in June 2022. Including his handsome termination package, Atkinson’s take-home pay last year was $1.635 million – the equivalent of 347,884 Canberra coffees.

Following his departure, Atkinson has been credited with leading the development of the much-touted secretaries’ charter of leadership behaviours, which was launched at the same time as the hierarchy classification review.

Achievements: Atkinson was involved in the development of the 2009 Defence white paper. He also had a role in the establishment of Infrastructure Australia in 2007 and led the budget and fiscal elements of the Regional Assistance Mission in the Solomon Islands in 2003-04.

With Atkinson at its head during the worst of COVID-19, the DITRDC ensured maritime shipping lanes and road and rail freight lines stayed open.

Controversies: The DITRDC had oversight of major projects that led to advocates calling for the establishment of a national integrity commission, for which Labor has drafted legislation. During Atkinson’s tenure, it was responsible for the infamous ’sports rorts’ program and the Coalition’s commuter car parks scandal.

