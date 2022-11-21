Phil Gaetjens: former Prime Minister & Cabinet secretary

Department: Prime Minister & Cabinet (left May 2022)

Qualifications: Flinders University (Bachelor of Arts), Canberra University (Graduate Diploma in Accounting)

From: South Australia

Phil Gaetjens has more than 45 years of public service experience, in mostly Finance and Treasury portfolios for federal and state governments. From 1997 to 2007 he served as Peter Costello’s chief of staff when the GST and other tax reforms were introduced. He became Morrison’s chief of staff in 2015, and then federal Treasury secretary in August 2018.

Gaetjens retired in May, three months before his three-year stint as PM&C head was due to end.

Achievements: Gaetjens helped manage the government’s response to the pandemic via the public service. He was in charge when the Black Summer bushfires ravaged the country and when 2019 MOG changes saw the APS mobilise to deliver swift economic and health support for the community. The Secretaries’ Board and Chief Operating Officers Committee were established on his watch, with both groups playing a role in creating an APS workforce surge reserve during the COVID crisis.

Controversies: During the Morrison government, Gaetjens was criticised for politicising the PM&C and blocking access to national cabinet documents under secrecy rules. Senator Rex Patrick described him as a “cover-up expert” and the prime minister’s “henchman”. Gaetjens played a leading hand in the sports rorts inquiry. His report followed a damning auditor-general audit, although he found no evidence of pork barrelling.

Click here for all stories in The Mandarin’s Movers & Shakers: Platinum Edition.