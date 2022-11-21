Mike Pezzullo: Home Affairs secretary

Department: Home Affairs

Qualifications: University of Sydney (Bachelor of Arts)

From: NSW

A self-confessed military history buff, Mike Pezzullo’s career was hatched in Defence as a graduate in 1987. He went on to have roles in Canberra spanning strategic policy and intelligence including with PM&C, as a staffer while Gareth Evans was foreign minister, and deputy chief of staff to then Labor opposition leader Kim Beazley.

Pezzullo returned to the bureaucracy in 2002 and was the principal author as well as team lead for the 2009 Defence white paper. He has described these efforts as the most fulfilling experience of his public service career in ‘policy and intellectual terms’.

Pezzullo was given a key role in the Abbott government executing Operation Sovereign Borders to ‘stop the boats’. He recently defended the actions of public servants in his department who were pressured to follow the orders of former minister Karen Andrews in publicising information about an illegal boat intercept on the day of the federal election in May.

Achievements: In 2004 Pezzullo was appointed chief of staff of the Australian Defence Headquarters, which is where he really began to make his mark as a mandarin. By the time he rose to the position of chief operating officer for the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service in 2009 he was making his mark on major national security matters, and is credited as having achieved major structural and cultural changes at customs.

Controversies: Pezzullo made headlines last year when an internal speech for Home Affairs staff to commemorate Anzac Day warned Australia and its allies may soon brace for the “curse of war”. He didn’t explicitly mention China but what he said aligned with comments made by former boss Peter Dutton that conflict with Beijing over Taiwan “shouldn’t be discounted”.

Pezzullo was appointed secretary of the super Home Affairs department in late 2017 and was known to be a trusted go-to man for Dutton. Prior to that, he was the Immigration and Border Protection secretary, during which time he oversaw the creation of the Australian Border Force and the controversial integration of the Australian Customs and Border Protection Service into the department in 2015.

