Michele Bruniges: Education, Skills and Employment secretary

Department: Education, Skills and Employment

Qualifications: University of NSW (PhD in Educational Measurement, Master of Education)

From: NSW

A former teacher, Dr Michelle Bruniges’ first secretary-level role was in the ACT public service as chief executive at the territory’s educational department. She later moved back to NSW to take up the role of secretary at the then-named NSW Department of Education and Communities.

Bruniges started her career in the federal service in 2016. She has been the education secretary for almost six years, and her term is due to end next March.

Achievements: Calling education her “life’s passion”, Bruniges has encouraged public servants to be more agile throughout the upheaval of the COVID-19 pandemic. Prime ministers Malcolm Turnbull and Scott Morrison, plus former education minister Simon Birmingham, have praised her diligence.

Controversies: In response to a public outcry, Bruniges had her department remove from its website the controversial “milkshake” consent videos last year in which two teenagers attempted to teach the youth about consent through a confusing milkshake metaphor.

Click here for all stories in The Mandarin’s Movers & Shakers: Platinum Edition.