Andrew Metcalfe: Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary

Department: Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry

Qualifications: University of Queensland (Bachelor of Arts/Laws)

From: Queensland

Early in his career, from April to December 1997, Andrew Metcalfe served as chief of staff to Liberal MP and former Howard government minister Phillip Ruddock. During his public service career he has held secretary roles through a number of machinery of government changes.

That included stints as Immigration secretary during its many name changes: Immigration and Multicultural and Indigenous Affairs, then Immigration and Multicultural Affairs and finally Immigration and Citizenship.

Metcalfe was Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry secretary before leaving public service in 2013.

He worked at consultancy firm EY in a few roles from 2014 to 2020, before rejoining the public service in 2019 to take up the lead role at Agriculture, Water and the Environment.

Achievements: With decades of public service experience, Metcalfe led the establishment of the Department of Agriculture, Water and the Environment following Scott Morrison’s departmental shake-up in 2020. The change saw Agriculture and the environment parts of Environment and Energy consolidate.

Controversies: In 2021, during a time of frostiness in the Australia-China relationship, it became known Metcalfe was a member of a Chinese government-affiliated council, the China Council for International Co-operation on Environment and Development. A department spokesperson defended his membership, saying it was incorrect to call it improper.

