Brendan Murphy: Health secretary

Department: Health

Qualifications: University of Melbourne (Bachelor of Medicine/Surgery, PhD)

From: Victoria

Prior to his public service career, Professor Brendan Murphy was CEO of Austin Health in Melbourne from 2005 to 2011. In July 2020, he moved from Australia’s chief medical officer to Health secretary – the first doctor to take on the role in more than 30 years. The defining topic of Murphy’s tenure has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

He was expected to retire in the lead-up to the machinery of government changes that saw a number of secretaries juggled around and department names switched. But he stayed in the secretary role, calling media reporting that he was on his way out “idle speculation”.

Achievements: Murphy has been the face of the federal government’s COVID-19 response. He was awarded an AC earlier this year in recognition of his work.

Controversies: The slow rollout of Australia’s COVID-19 vaccination happened under Murphy’s watch, and this was the subject of a critical audit office report. Murphy was also “instrumental” in creating the now defunct and heavily criticised COVIDSafe app.

