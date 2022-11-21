David Fredericks: Climate Change, Energy, the Environment & Water secretary

Department: Climate Change, Energy, the Environment & Water

Qualifications: University of Sydney (Bachelor of Laws/Economics)

From: NSW

David Fredericks is regarded as one of the elder statesmen of the bureaucracy, known for his pragmatic, can-do approach. He worked as a barrister until his late 20s and was a senior Labor ministerial adviser at state and federal levels, serving Bob McMillian, Kim Beazley, Steve Bracks, Penny Wong and Kevin Rudd.

Before he took on the role at his new department, Fredericks held senior positions with the Department of Environment and Energy, at the Attorney-General’s Department, the Department of Finance, and the Solomon Islands’ Ministry of Treasury (on secondment from the APS). He was appointed secretary of what was then known as the Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources (DISR) in 2020.

Fredericks has spoken publicly about the benefits of working in some ministerial advisory capacity for more than a decade, arguing that working for a minister was both professionally advantageous to a public servant’s career and had the potential to “boost the capability of the APS” more broadly.

Achievements: Fredericks’ input to reforms at Attorney-General’s Department, where he was the chief operating officer for more than four years, was recognised two years ago with a public service medal. He was also the executive director in the policy division of the Department of Premier and Cabinet in Victoria.

Controversies: The department boss was recently drawn into the controversy surrounding the departure of former Snowy Hydro CEO Paul Broad, who quit in August (not long after Fredericks took on his new role) because of ministerial tensions over Snowy 2.0 hydro power cost blowouts and project delays. Fredericks told senate estimates he had a word with Broad about his tone in communicating with the department and ministers. Despite the general dissatisfaction with Broad’s performance, he was nevertheless awarded a bonus in addition to a termination payment after he chose to quit.

An ANAO report in June, relating to an entrepreneurs’ program run by the formerly named Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources, slammed a grants process for falling short of the appropriate standards of transparency, consistency and fairness. Fredericks was in charge when five contracts were issued to redesign the program. Among the shortcomings of the grants process identified by the auditor-general were a failure to appropriately manage signed contracts and a failure to demonstrate achievement of value for money. Fredericks accepted his department’s failings in managing the program.

