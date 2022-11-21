Steven Kennedy: Treasury secretary

Department: Treasury

Qualifications: ANU (PhD and Master of Economics), University of Sydney (Bachelor of Economics)

From: NSW

Initially training as a nurse, Dr Steven Kennedy began his public service career in 1992 as an Australian Bureau of Statistics cadet. He began his term as Treasury secretary in 2019, having previously served as secretary of the Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Cities and Regional Development from 2017 to 2019.

Kennedy has held deputy secretary positions at the following departments: PM&C, Industry, Innovation and Science, Environment, and Climate Change and Energy Efficiency.

Achievements: During COVID-19, Kennedy is credited with convincing Scott Morrison to implement JobKeeper, the fortnightly payment that allowed businesses to continue paying their employees while the country was locked down. He was awarded a public service medal in 2016 for his work on climate change policy.

Controversies: Under Kennedy’s watch, Treasury underestimated the cost of the JobKeeper program by $60 billion. It was initially priced at $170 billion but was later revealed to cost $90 billion. Kennedy also admitted in senate estimates in 2020 that a land sale for the second Sydney airport went for an inflated price. An ANAO report on the sale left him “shocked and surprised” by the findings.

