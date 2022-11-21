Rosemary Huxtable: former Finance secretary

Department: Finance (retired in August 2022)

Qualifications: University of Tasmania (Bachelor of Arts)

From: Western Australia

Rosemary Huxtable has spent much of her career thinking about policy in the health and community services sector, including as a ministerial staffer and managing a private consulting business based in Western Australia. She retired from Finance after three decades in the public service, gaining a reputation for a laser focus on detail and accuracy in successive budgets and updates.

Her career spanned several departments, including PM&C and Health, as well as Finance. She was deputy secretary responsible for ageing and aged care, mental health and e-health for three years, after spending the previous seven years in senior roles related to Medicare and the Pharmaceutical Benefits Scheme. She joined Finance as deputy secretary for budgeting and financial reporting in 2013 before becoming secretary in 2016.

Achievements: On Huxtable’s August retirement, minister Katy Gallagher said she “led reform work on government transparency, public sector resourcing and transformation, procurement policy and [had a] leadership role in the Australian government’s response to COVID-19”. She is also credited with the gradual improvement of whole of government back office systems like ERP to create a more consistent platform. Her work on Medicare reform earned her a Public Service Medal in 2005.

Controversies: Huxtable was parodied by satirists after Finance commissioned a recruitment video called ‘The game changers’, which portrayed the department as a contemporary, rewarding and exciting place to work. The rollout of a new Parliamentary Expenses Management System for politicians has also proved troublesome.

