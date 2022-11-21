Ray Griggs: Social Services secretary

Department: Social Services

Qualifications: ANU (Master of Business Administration), National Defense University Washington DC (Master of Science), University of Queensland (Bachelor of Arts)

From: NSW

Ray Griggs had a successful 40-year naval career, rising to chief of navy after commanding ANZAC class frigate HMAS Arunta. From 2014 to 2018 he was vice chief of the Australian Defence Force. He was also a non-executive director of the Australian War Memorial and the Safety Rehabilitation and Compensation commissioner.

When Griggs came ashore to civilian life in 2018, he became associate secretary of the Indigenous Affairs group within Prime Minister & Cabinet. A year later, he was the inaugural CEO of the National Indigenous Australians Agency before becoming DSS secretary in July 2021.

Achievements: As well as commanding high-risk, highly sensitive naval operations during his naval career, Griggs is a respected culture changer and reformer (particularly the Defence Capital Investment Program).

Controversies: While Defence Force vice chief, Griggs was accused at a parliamentary hearing of promoting his partner (now wife) to naval commander. Defence strongly rejected the accusations. This year, Griggs was forced to explain in senate estimates that a $1.7 million consulting contract signed before he became DSS secretary was “less than better practice” under the procurement rules.

