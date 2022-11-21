Liz Cosson: Veterans’ Affairs secretary

Department: Veterans’ Affairs

Qualifications: Deakin University (Master of Arts), Southern Cross University (Bachelor of Social Science)

From: Victoria

Liz Cosson is regarded as a trailblazer in the military, having become the first female to be promoted to brigadier and major general after enlisting in 1979. She oversaw logistics planning for the Timor operation and was chief of staff of the peace monitoring group in Bougainville, for which she was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross in 2001.

After 31 years in the armed forces, in 2010 she moved to the APS, into client and commemorations at the DVA. She then had two two-year stints as deputy secretary, first at Immigration and Citizenship and then at Health. She returned to the DVA in 2016 and became secretary in 2018.

Achievements: Cosson advocates for veterans such as senator Jacqui Lambie, ensuring the department remains in the spotlight. Cosson has helped to shift Veterans’ Affairs to a more customer-centric culture.

Controversies: In 2006, then-Brigadier Cosson gained media attention after leaving a CD-ROM containing classified information in a Qantas Club computer following an inquiry into the bungled repatriation of Private Jake Kovco’s body from Iraq. The information was subsequently leaked. Otherwise, customer service and case-management issues have never been far from the headlines for DVA, partly due to the historical outsourcing of the department’s IT.

