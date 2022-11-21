Katherine Jones: Attorney-General’s Department secretary

Department: Attorney-General’s Department

Qualifications: La Trobe University (Bachelor of Arts), UNSW (Bachelor of Laws)

From: Victoria

Prior to her career as a bureaucrat, Katherine Jones worked in the publishing world as a sponsoring editor for educational and academic titles at McGraw Hill. The no-nonsense AGD boss joined the department from Defence last August, where she was an associate secretary. She previously served as the Finance deputy secretary for business-enabling services.

Her AGD appointment was like a homecoming. Jones previously held a senior departmental role as deputy secretary responsible for national security, criminal justice and emergency management. She also led the international crime cooperation division and the social inclusion division, which oversaw policy and programs concerning Indigenous justice, native title, legal assistance and human rights.

Achievements: At Defence, Jones oversaw the delivery of a transformation strategy and was involved in a number of whole of government digital systems, including the GovTeams platform. In 2017 she was recognised with a public service medal for her efforts in advancing Australia’s national security. She is also IPPA ACT’s current serving president.

Controversies: In 2015 Jones found herself at the centre of a political fracas regarding incorrect evidence about Lindt cafe gunman Man Haron Monis given to a senate committee by then Foreign minister Julie Bishop. Bishop had conveyed information based on Jones’ earlier testimony to a budget estimates hearing when she was then a deputy secretary of the A-G’s department. But the information, that the joint Commonwealth-New South Wales review of the tragedy had reviewed a letter the gunman sent to the A-G in 2014, turned out to be wrong. As fate would have it, the shadow A-G of the day, Mark Dreyfus, is now the minister Jones reports to.

