Robert Stefanic: Parliamentary Services secretary

Department: Parliamentary Services

Qualifications: University of Sydney (Master of Public Administration), University of Wollongong (Bachelors of Commerce, Law and Accountancy)

From: NSW

Robert Stefanic led the NSW Department of Parliamentary Services for four years before taking up his current position in 2015. He has experience in the information, communications and technology (ICT) and archival fields, having also served as chief information officer within the NSW parliament.

Stefanic’s role is to ensure Parliament House functions properly. He also chairs the Parliament of Australia security management board and the Parliamentary ICT advisory board, and is secretary of the Historic Memorials Committee.

Achievements: Under Stefanic, the department set up a cyber security branch to combat foreign attacks. In the 2021-22 annual report, Stefanic credited that branch alongside his broadcasting and digital customer service teams for delivering Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to parliament.

Controversies: At the beginning of Stefanic’s tenure, then-senator Cory Bernardi grilled him at an estimates hearing about Parliament House security. Last year, Stefanic admitted to, when questioned by Katy Gallagher, not completing a training module on sexual harassment in the wake of Brittany Higgins’ alleged sexual assault by fellow staffer Bruce Lehrmann. Lehrmann denies the allegation strenuously.

