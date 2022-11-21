Glyn Davis: Prime Minister & Cabinet secretary

Department: Prime Minister & Cabinet

Qualifications: ANU (PhD), University of NSW (Bachelor of Arts in Political Science)

From: NSW

Academic, author, CEO, board member, policy specialist … Professor Glyn Davis had packed a lot into his career before he was appointed to the top PM&C role in June.

A deep thinker, critical analyst and evidence addict, Davis was vice chancellor at Melbourne and Griffith universities and distinguished professor of political science at ANU’s Crawford School of Public Policy. He served as director-general of Queensland’s Premier and Cabinet and co-authored The Australian Policy Handbook. He led the Paul Ramsay Foundation, Australia’s largest charitable foundation, with a mission to break the cycle of disadvantage. He was chair of Opera Australia.

Davis was chosen by the Albanese government to restore many of the government functions and competencies that had been outsourced or abandoned.

Achievements: Davis has brought a layer of calmness and thoughtfulness to his important role, with a renewed focus on public policy. He was on the independent panel that handed down the Thodey review, which many see as a blueprint for a successful APS. Davis was awarded an AO in 2002 in recognition of his service to public administration.

Controversies: Davis is the first external appointment to the PM&C role in more than a decade. He has attracted attention because of his long association with Labor, particularly Kevin Rudd. He co-chaired the former PM’s Australia 2020 Summit in 2008.

