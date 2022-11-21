Kathryn Campbell: former DFAT secretary

Department: Defence (formerly Foreign Affairs and Trade, left July 2022)

Qualifications: University of NSW/ADFA (Master of Information Science), University of Southern Queensland (Bachelor of Applied Science, Master of Business Administration)

From: Queensland

Kathryn Campbell moved from senior administrative roles in Finance and the former Department of Administrative Services while progressing through the military ranks. In the Army Reserve, Major General Campbell commanded the 5th Brigade from 2014 to 2016 and assumed command of the 2nd division in 2018.

In 2021, she became only the second female secretary of Foreign Affairs and Trade, having previously been the secretary of Social Services and Human Services. However, she was replaced within a year, and now has a role related to AUKUS and military research.

Achievements: Campbell led Australia’s welfare bureaucracy when customer expectations of service delivery shifted, especially around online transactions. She oversaw the Welfare Payments Infrastructure Transformation project to replace Centrelink’s core payments engine. She was awarded the Conspicuous Service Cross in 2010 for her service as commanding officer of the Sydney University Regiment and an AO in 2019 for her public administration and military service.

Controversies: The defining controversy of Campbell’s public service career is the robodebt scandal, which is currently being investigated by a royal commission. Under her watch in 2015, the DHS was the target of a stinging auditor-general’s report into contact-centre problems.

