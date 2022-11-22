The Mandarin’s salary guide: Canberra’s best-paid public servants

Coffers Cafe is the aptly named tuckshop at Treasury, keeping the nation’s beancounters alert. But how much is extracted from Australia’s “coffers” to pay our powerful departmental secretaries?

The Mandarin has published a special “platinum edition” of Movers & Shakers revealing how much Australia’s best-paid public servants earned in the 2021-22 financial year, based on departmental annual reports.

There are two versions of our top 16 – one ranked on total remuneration (including termination benefits) and the other on base salary. It only includes those in secretarial roles for the full financial year, which explains why new PM&C boss Glyn Davis is at the bottom of both lists.

Of course, how handsomely compensated the nation’s top public servants sitting in a cushy office in the parliamentary triangle is only one aspect of a more complex narrative.

The senior ranks of the APS are increasingly dominated by leaders with experience in the corporate and consulting worlds, meaning the bureaucracy is competing to pay for talent their private cousins would be happy to splash the cash for.

And the politicisation of the subject matter modern mandarins must give advice for is growing by the day, dispensed at a time when public trust in government is fickle and multi-layered crises are hitting the community where it hurts.

As we dive into the duties of the crème de la crème of Australia’s bureaucracy, we have curated mini-profiles of former and current department secretaries to give you a sample of what professional hoops they have had to jump through to get to the pinnacle of the public service.

Some secretaries chalked up stints as ministerial advisors; others cut their SES leadership teeth working in Defence. Some are well-versed in the rough and tumble of a senate estimates session thanks, in part, to robust legal training.

As part of our platinum secretaries series, we look at how top-brass salaries are set by the Remuneration Tribunal and the part-timers making the decisions. Bernard Keane says money matters for many reasons, especially when it is being taken from the public purse.

We also feature commentary from HR management expert associate professor Sue Williamson and ANZSOG CEO Adam Fennessey.

Whatever you think about how fairly our hardworking APS bosses are paid (and we’d like to know, tell us here – and please include your name), this is an important conversation to lead.

By the way, how many coffees – at Canberra’s going rate of $4.70 a cup – would former ITRDC secretary Simon Atkinson’s take-home pay last financial year afford? Click through here to find out.

Enjoy the read.

