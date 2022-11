Exploited labour of casual staff at Australia’s universities

At this writing, a number of strikes are taking place across Queensland universities in response to a proposal by management to cut real wages. At QUT, the proposal of a staff pay increase of 11.2% over three years will not meet the cost of living. In addition to this, the first increase of 4.6% will only come into place once the agreement is approved, probably sometime in 2023.

The National Tertiary Education Union (NTEU) has offered a number of unflattering assessments about what it sees as calculated incentives to discourage lengthy negotiations for pay rises in the tertiary sector. Their particular concern is that managements across the country are less than keen that the pay rises keep pace with the cost of living. Griffith University, for instance, is offering a $1,000 sign-on bonus. Take the cash, bottle the resentment.

The resentment is certainly bubbling from the NTEU representatives. “Griffith plonking a substandard offer on the table, not giving the opportunity to negotiate, and sending it out to all that was really disrespectful,” explained NTEU Griffith Branch president Kim Walder. “Ten per cent over nearly four years is simply not good enough.”