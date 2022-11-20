Bill letting ministers alter tax agents’ Code of Professional Conduct by regulation open for comment

Comments on draft legislation to tweak the regulatory regime for tax agents are open until 11 December 2022. The proposals include enabling ministers to alter the Code of Professional Conduct by regulation.

A Code of Professional Conduct was hardwired tax agent regulation when it was first passed but it makes it difficult for changes to be made to the code without first seeking a parliamentary legislative amendment.

“The legislative instrument process also ensures appropriate consultation with key stakeholders and parliamentary oversight, while also creating a proactive regime where emerging changes to behaviours and practise can be promptly adapted to by the regulator,” the explanatory memorandum says.

“The Minister can specify additional obligations on subjects that are already referred to in the Code of Professional Conduct in the TAS Act as well as obligations on new subjects relating to the personal and professional conduct of registered tax agents and BAS agents.”

Empowering a minister to add to the code of conduct tax advisers and other people regulated by the Tax Practitioners Board must follow is only one of several amendments proposed in the draft legislation.

The draft law gives the tax practitioner regulator financial independence from the Australian Taxation Office, updates the objectives of the legislation, adds obligations in the law so tax practitioners are prohibited from using people who are disqualified by the regulator to provide tax agent services, and alter registration renewal provisions so that agents must renew every year instead of their current triennial renewal period.

“The update to an annual renewal period will remove the requirement for registered agents to provide an annual declaration to the TPB which confirms they have maintained their ongoing obligations, and will align renewal with tax practitioners’ other requirements,” the explanatory memorandum says.

“This includes maintaining professional indemnity insurance and undertaking continued professional education.”

