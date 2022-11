Why ‘future of work’ thinking has become outdated, and what APS leaders can do about it

According to Deloitte’s Cameron Pitt, government departments and agencies must be able to redesign the notion of work for their staff before they can transform their workforce. And the undertaking must first start by acknowledging that a lot of the ‘future of work’ discourse is antiquated.

So much ‘future of work’ thinking was designed for yesterday’s workforces, Pitt explained to an IPAA ACT forum on Friday, meaning the next generation of leaders should be prepared to have the challenging discussion about how modern work for a match-fit APS needs to change.

“We take any one of the work redesign principles, we look at the research, we look at the benefits, we look at the return, and it is staggering: faster, smarter, leaner, more productive, more efficient, healthier. And in the commercial world — more profitable,” he said.