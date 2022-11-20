Office of Best Practice Regulation gets a new name

The Office of Best Practice Regulation has been renamed the Office of Impact Analysis, following an announcement by assistant minister to the prime minister Patrick Gorman on Friday.

Speaking at the Governance Institute of Australia’s 2022 National Public Sector Governance Forum, Gorman said the new name — now known by the acronym OIA — said it was part of the government’s high-standards approach to policy analysis.

“Their focus is helping policy-makers analyse the impact of their policies,” the minister said.

“The OIA sees all forthcoming policy changes and reviews thousands of new policy proposals each year. Their core business is ensuring the “total effect” of policies is understood.”

Gorman mentioned the Paid Parent Leave changes as an example of government policy considered “holistically” by the team.

“When we improve the quality of policy, we improve Australian lives, that is the commitment of this Government.

“Policy that represents good value for money, and mostly, policy that works,” he added.

On the new website, which can be found at oia.pmc.gov.au, a statement read that the function and scope of the office remain unchanged.

“The new name provides a more accurate reflection of the service the OIA provides to government,’ the website stated.

In 2021, then-secretary of PM&C Phil Gaetjens spoke in videos posted to the now-named OIA website on how impact analysis contributes to good policy proposals.

“Cabinet decision makers can – and should – expect to have quality evidence and analysis from the Australian Public Service when they are being asked to make major decisions,” Gaetjens said at the time.

“Where a policy change might impact Australians, their businesses and the community, government needs to be confident that robust and high quality analysis has been done.

“Impact analysis empowers all public servants, wherever you work and whatever your level, to break down complex policy issues to help government make decisions on the challenges we face.”

Back in November 2021, professor Michael Hiscox told The Mandarin the government should overcome its unease about using data to deliver tailored solutions. Hiscox was one of the leads in the creation of an APS-led “nudge unit” with PM&C.

