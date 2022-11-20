New exec team at Industry, Science and Resources

Secretary of the Department of Industry, Science and Resources Meghan Quinn took to LinkedIn over the weekend to announce the new executive team of her department.

Starting 12 December, Julia Pickworth will commence as deputy secretary of the industry and commercialisation group and Duncan McIntyre will commence as deputy secretary of the science and technology group.

Meanwhile, on 28 November, Neal Mason will commence as deputy secretary of the corporate group.

Deputy secretary Jane Urquhart rounds out the executive team at the department.

According to the department’s organisation chart on its website, Russ Campbell and Janean Richards were acting as deputy secretaries.

It’s one of the first round of senior appointments under Quinn’s leadership of the department, who started in her role on 22 August earlier this year.

Speaking at her first appearance at senate estimates earlier this month, Quinn said she was “honoured” to take up the role.

“The work of this portfolio supports prosperity across the nation, including in regional Australia,” the secretary said at the time.

“We are working with a broad range of stakeholders to leverage Australia’s many strengths and to advise on policies, implement programs and deliver services across our diverse area of responsibilities.”

The secretary added she was “proud” of how her department had come together to support both the government and the Australian people.

Treasury secretary Stephen Kennedy, in his own opening statement at senate estimates, congratulated Quinn on her new role, saying she was “deservedly promoted”.

Prior to taking up the secretary role, Quinn had been at Treasury as a deputy secretary.

