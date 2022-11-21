Government wants to understand the strength of a sector that powers the nation

The Department of Infrastructure, Transport, Regional Development, Communications and the Arts (DITRDCA) will fund an independent study mapping national telecommunications resilience.

In a statement, department deputy secretary Richard Windeyer said the study would build an evidence base to inform future federal telecommunications policy.

“It will be an invaluable tool for individual firms to prepare their own risk and resilience plans,” Windeyer said.

ANU’s Tech Policy Design Centre will lead the first-of-its-kind research to holistically assess Australia’s telecommunications sector.

The project will lead to the development of a comprehensive risk and resilience profile of the sector following consultations with government stakeholders, industry, utility providers, emergency services, the risk and disaster management community and academia.

According to centre director Professor Johanna Weaver, there was a lot to learn about the resilience of the sector by analysing national events such as the 2019-20 bushfires, the COVID-19 pandemic and recent major cybersecurity breaches.

“In some instances — including during the pandemic — the sector shone. On other occasions, its resilience has been found wanting,” Weaver said.

“By studying risks at the sector level, this project will equip future decision-makers with the tools to design effective policy that minimises disruption and improves the resilience of this essential infrastructure which Australians depend on every day.”

The research will be in keeping with the 2021 federal infrastructure plan and recommendations of the Royal Commission into National Natural Disaster Arrangements 2020.

While the strength of the national telecommunications had stood up well to a range of recent unprecedented challenges, communications industry association boss John Stanton said this new knowledge would boost the capability of the sector.

“Telco carriers have strengthened key network infrastructure and backup capabilities and improved coordination with emergency authorities and key stakeholders such as the energy industry,” the Communications Alliance CEO said.

“The work being led by ANU experts will, we believe, add value to that vital ongoing mission.”

ANU Vice-Chancellor Brian Schmidt added the project would deliver a detailed examination of what was a “fundamental” sector to the country.

“Telecommunications drives economic growth, national productivity and innovation and keeps Australians connected to each other and the world.

“When telecommunications and digital services go down, Australia and Australians grind to a halt,” Schmidt said.