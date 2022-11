Google location data has you forever in its web

In August this year, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission announced that Google LLC (Google) would be paying A$60 million for various instances of misleading and deceptive conduct alleged by the regulator. The ACCC also alleged that the company had made false or misleading representations and engaged in conduct liable to mislead the public regarding goods. The amount was arrived at by both the ACCC and Google and duly submitted to the court in a joint submission.

The announcement follows the ruling against the company in April 2021 by the Australian Federal Court, which saw favour in some of the regulator’s allegations spanning the period between January 2017 and December 2018. The ACCC took a special interest in various technical features of Google, noting that the account setting “Web & App Activity” allowed the tech giant “to collect, store and use personally identifiable location data when it was turned on, and that setting turned on by default.”

Google, for its part, had represented to some Android users that the “Location History” setting was the only feature of the account relevant as to whether Google collected, kept and used personally identifiable data about their location. By engaging in such conduct, Google breached the Australian Consumer Law.