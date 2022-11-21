Albanese sings praises of Thai PM off the back of APEC whirlwind

The Australian prime minister has congratulated Prayut Chan–o-cha at the close of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economic leaders’ meeting in Bangkok at the weekend.

“I congratulate Prime Minister Prayut for Thailand’s success in delivering on its ambitious priorities as chair during a challenging year,” Albanese said in a statement following the weekend’s summit.

Inclusive growth, including through the economic empowerment of women and First Nations people, was supported by leaders at the meeting.

Issues to promote the digital economy also dominated discussions, with APEC countries committing to work together to strengthen business and consumer trust in digital transactions across the Asia-Pacific.

“APEC’s member economies comprise around three quarters of Australia’s trade. The forum provides us with a seat at the table to shape our region’s economic future,” Albanese said.

Australia also used the forum to underscore the importance of a rules-based, free and open trade and investment environment to strengthen supply chains.

The PM welcomed the endorsement APEC economic leaders gave the Bio-Circular Green Economy. Known as the ‘Bangkok Goals’, the commitment will see action to support clean energy transition in the region across infrastructure, financing and investment.

“A focus of my participation at the summit was reiterating Australia’s commitment to sustainable growth, trade and investment – and sharing our perspectives on trade liberalisation,” the PM said.

A very productive meeting with President @bongbongmarcos of the Philippines to discuss regional security, opportunities in renewable energy and the deep connections between our countries and our people. 🇦🇺🇵🇭 pic.twitter.com/lCH7ASDJgX — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) November 19, 2022

During his trip Albanese met with Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn, and at the sidelines of the forum with Philippines president Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Australia’s relationship with the Philippines will be elevated to a strategic partnership, and Penny Wong has now been tasked with bringing forward negotiations on next steps.

The PM said the elevated status of relations between the two nations was built on 76 years of formal diplomatic ties and a comprehensive partnership signed in 2015.

“In the Filipino spirit of bayanihan and the Australian tradition of mateship, we have stood by each other in good times and bad,” Albanese said.

“Elevating our relationship to a strategic partnership will reinforce our focus on strengthening ties between our two countries, and working together to build a region that is resilient and prosperous for all.”

The strategic partnership will strengthen defence and maritime cooperation, counter-terrorism and law enforcement links, as well as cooperation on shared problems such as climate change.