Calls for establishment of national renewable energy storage target

Five organisations backing climate action are calling for the adoption of a renewable energy storage target in Australia, to fast-track emissions reduction.

The Smart Energy Council, Climate Council, Clean Energy Investor Group, Solar Citizens, and the Advance Materials Battery Council issued a statement on Monday arguing that a storage target for renewables should be a part of the process of implementing wind and solar projects.

It comes as the federal government is looking at methods of locking in cheaper prices for Australian consumers in an attempt to control rises in energy costs.

“A Renewable Energy Storage Target would lower emissions and increase the amount of electricity available in the electricity market from renewable sources. It achieves this through a combined regulatory and market-based model, similar to the very successful Renewable Energy Target,” the five bodies’ statement says.

“A national target for adding energy-storage technology such as batteries and pumped hydro to the grid would incentivise major new investment in firming capacity for renewables. To rapidly cut emissions and reach over 80% renewables by 2030, Australia needs to bring online at least 18 Gigawatts (GW) of firming capacity to back up clean, cheap wind and solar.”

An analysis from the Climate Council has found that a storage target for renewable energy would unlock private investment, the statement says, worth $42 billion and create $100,000 jobs.

“Yet another advantage of the Renewable Energy Storage Target is it makes it easier for states to share cheap, clean energy with one another,” the statement says.

“For example, Victoria could send cheap solar to Tasmania for pumped hydro during the day, and Tasmania could send back cheap pumped hydroelectricity in the evenings.”

The five climate action allies also note that federal and state ministers are trying to create new mechanisms that would ensure reliable energy.

“A Renewable Energy Storage Target is a strong alternative to any model that would prop up expensive, unreliable coal and gas — the main drivers of recent energy price spikes for Australian homes and businesses,” the statement says.

