Four DFAT officials appointed to diplomatic postings

Continuing the work started in September, on Monday minister for foreign affairs Penny Wong announced four new diplomatic postings — all coming from within the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

Experienced DFAT official Rod Hilton will take on the role of high commissioner to the Solomon Islands, during a period of tense diplomatic relations between the two nations.

In a statement, Wong said the two countries are “Pacific family and friends”.

“Australia is Solomon Islands’ largest bilateral partner, supporting all areas of society and the economy — from health, justice, security, and education, to infrastructure, labour mobility, private sector growth, agriculture, and rural development,” Wong continued.

“We have a strong policing partnership, decades-long defence and maritime cooperation and growing links between our border agencies.”

Hilton has experience representing Australia overseas, having served as deputy high commissioner in New Delhi and minister counsellor in Port Morseby.

Most recently, Hilton was acting deputy secretary, development and multilateral group at DFAT.

Wong also announced the first Swiss ambassador to the newly established Australian embassy in the capital Bern, who will also be taking up accreditation for Liechtenstein.

Elizabeth Day was named for the role, also taking up accreditation for Liechtenstein, another DFAT official who most recently was state director of the department’s South Australian office.

“The opening of an Australian Embassy in Bern is a significant milestone in our bilateral relationship with Switzerland — it is testament to our enduring relationship and close cooperation for over 60 years,” Wong added.

“Australia’s new ambassador will work to elevate the bilateral relationships with Switzerland and Liechtenstein, and progress our cooperation on strategic, economic, security and consular issues.”

German ambassador Philip Green will continue to represent Australia in Germany, with Switzerland and Litchenstein no longer part of his responsibilities.

Meanwhile, DFAT official Anthony Aspden was named consul-general in Guangzhou, China. He was most recently assistant secretary, East Asia outreach branch.

Staying in Asia, Justin Whyatt was appointed ambassador to Cambodia. Whyatt’s most recent role at DFAT was assistant secretary, Indo-Pacific strategy and regional maritime branch.

Wong also thanked the outgoing representatives for their work in their respective countries: high commissioner Lachlan Strahan, ambassador Pablo Kang and consul-general Michael Sadleir.

READ MORE:

US ambassador’s first month more public than Chinese counterpart