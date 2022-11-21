UAE to conduct first global stocktake of Paris Agreement progress

Agreement might have been struck at COP27 in Egypt between countries to create a ‘loss and damage’ fund to help vulnerable nations hit by disaster, but people will have to wait for the granular details of fund operation until next year’s conference.

A key point of agreement between countries was the establishment of the fund, and UN Climate Change executive secretary Simon Stiell said the decision moves the world forward.

“We have determined a way forward on a decades-long conversation on funding for loss and damage — deliberating over how we address the impacts on communities whose lives and livelihoods have been ruined by the very worst impacts of climate change,” Stiell said.

Agreeing to new funding arrangements is one thing but getting the implementation of an idea is another.

A statement issued at the conclusion of the climate change conference mapped out the agenda for the next year in terms of working out how the new funding scheme will work.

“Governments also agreed to establish a ‘transitional committee’ to make recommendations on how to operationalise both the new funding arrangements and the fund at COP28 next year. The first meeting of the transitional committee is expected to take place before the end of March 2023,” the statement says.

Stiell also flagged that the conference, which saw 45,000 people participate in a range of events, will have the first global stocktake of progress under the Paris Agreement.

“We have a series of milestones ahead. We must pull together, with resolve, through all processes, may they be national, regional, or others such as the G20. Every single milestone matters and builds momentum,” Stiell said.

“The next step for change is just around the corner, with the United Arab Emirates’ stewardship of the First Global Stocktake. For the very first time, we will take stock of the implementation of the Paris Agreement. It will independently evaluate the progress we have made and if our goals are adequate. It will inform what everybody, every single day, everywhere in the world, needs to do, to avert the climate crisis.”