Rudd on how the ideology of Xi Jinping has changed China and the world

When Beijing released a 2017 work report from the 19th Chinese Communist Party Congress, it was clear a fundamental reappraisal of the role of China’s market in the economy was underway.

According to former Australian prime minister and China scholar Dr Kevin Rudd, this was the dawn of a heavier protectionist, state-driven approach to the country’s future economic management and place on the world stage.

Rudd said the report was a deliberate line in the sand on how class and class inequality were treated on the government agenda. It marked a departure from what had been the market reform program Beijing inherited from Deng Xiaoping for the past 35 years.