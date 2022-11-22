Government amends NACC bill, extra senate sitting days added

Following recommendations from the joint select committee looking into the bill, attorney-general Mark Dreyfus has introduced amendments to the National Anti-Corruption Commission.

The amendments were tabled in parliament on Tuesday, with changes including a requirement for the commissioner to let the person subject to an investigation know what the outcome is and allow the commissioner to deal with a corruption issue on their own initiative.

In a statement, Dreyfus said he welcomed the “constructive engagement” from both stakeholders and parliamentarians.

“The government now looks forward to the entire parliament coming together to pass legislation this year to establish a powerful, transparent and independent National Anti-Corruption Commission,” the attorney-general said.

Other amendments include broadening protections for journalists, mental health assistance for people who may be required to comply with the commissioner, and removing a requirement that all evidence containing legal advice be given in private.

On Tuesday afternoon, the senate agreed to sit for more time: hours will be extended on Thursday and it will sit on Friday 25 November and Friday 2 December.

The #Senate has agreed to extend its hours for today and Thursday, and to sit on Friday the 25th of November, and Friday the 2nd of December — Australian Senate (@AuSenate) November 22, 2022

Earlier this week, minister for the public service Katy Gallagher said on ABC Breakfast that the government was looking to introduce extra senate sitting days to help pass legislation before year’s end.

When asked if the NACC legislation would be passed this year, Gallaher said on Monday she was “hopeful” the legislation would pass by the end of this year.

“I get the feeling on the National Anti-Corruption Commission that senators do want to see that legislation passed this year. So that’s in a pretty good space,” the senator said.

“We’ve just got to make sure that we’ve got time to debate it and get it done along the other legislative priorities of which industrial relations is obviously going to be a main focus.”

Last week, an expert panel was critical of two elements of the NACC, including the requirement public hearings would only be held in “exceptional circumstances” and the absence of a separate whistleblowing authority.

READ MORE:

Lawyers concerned NACC may penalise prospective corruption