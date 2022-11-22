Tobacco and alcohol trump gambling as Australia’s cost of addictions

Numerous cases of misconduct and regulatory penalties might have befallen Crown Casino and Star Entertainment, but gambling is not the highest-ranking addiction in terms of cost in Australia.

Gambling is actually the fourth most prevalent addiction, with only 13%, or $10.7 billion, of the estimated $80.3 billion cost of addiction, according to a new report on addiction in Australia released by accounting firm KPMG and Rethink Addiction.

The greatest contributors to the cost of addiction were tobacco, at 45% of the cost ($35.8 billion) in 2021, and alcohol, at 28% ($22.6 billion).

Other drugs cost 16% ($12.9 billion).

There are a series of cost types that were considered in the study, with the most prominent being the cost of drug addiction to productivity in both the workplace and home.

“A range of cost types were considered in this report to understand the impact on Australians. A significant proportion of costs (48%, or $38.6 billion) were attributed to workplace and household productivity losses,” the report says.

“This was followed by costs associated with the excessive/harmful consumption of alcohol, tobacco, other drugs, and engaging in gambling. These costs contributed 21%, or $16.9 billion in 2021.”

Costs related to legal issues such as law enforcement made up 16% ($12.9 billion) of the total cost incurred and healthcare costs were about 10% ($8.1 billion).

“Due to limitations in the scope of existing literature, these costs are likely to be conservative,” the report says.

While the report provides an analysis of each of these costs individually, it also notes that they may combine at different points.

“Alcohol-, tobacco-, other drug-, and gambling-related harms often intersect as individuals can experience concurrent addictions. There is also a complex relationship between mental health and addiction,” the report says.

“For example, pre-existing mental health conditions may predispose individuals to use drugs as a form of short-term relief or as a coping strategy, while others may find that drug use triggers their first symptoms of mental illness.”