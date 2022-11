‘Don’t throw the baby out with the bath water’, WTO chief warns

World Trade Organization director-general Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has spoken of the problem of ignoring specific and reasonable concerns about the global trading system: it risks fracturing economic ties and unravelling decades of hard work.

Okonjo-Iweala used a speech in Sydney on Tuesday to call for a “re-globalisation” approach that looked to deeper, more diversified and de-concentrated international markets.

She said that taking the global trading system for granted exposed nations like Australia to economic vulnerability and could lead to some of the “biggest threats” to lives and livelihoods.