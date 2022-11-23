Last 12 months sees APS get bigger, and focus on placing ‘creativity’ at centre of work

This year’s snapshot of the federal government’s workforce reported an overall 3.8% growth in staff numbers employed under the Public Service Act to 159,469 employees.

Katy Gallagher tabled the 2022 State of the Service report in parliament on Wednesday, with data revealing the number of government employees grew over the past 12 months (140,759 ongoing and 18,710 non-ongoing employees).

The report echoed the views of a recent APS hierarchy classification review, noting that only by working differently, responding at pace and in unison could the bureaucracy rise to meet modern challenges impacting society.

From geopolitical tensions, international economic disruptions, the ongoing COVID-19 response and a slew of natural disasters, the complexity of issues public servants needed to contend with was rising, it said.

“The ability of public institutions and workforces to manage the nature of such challenges and quickly respond — with creativity at the core — is critical for future prosperity.

“A big part of this will be working differently, responding at pace and in unison, without unnecessary processes and too much hierarchy,” the report said.

“The focus must be on services centred on people and the building of partnerships with businesses, civil society and First Nations people. This is how to build trust in uncertain times.”

A bigger and more capable APS needed to get better at focusing on outcomes rather than who owned what, with the State of the Service report calling for better collaboration across jurisdictions and sectors.

Data and technology would be key to improving the delivery of better services, increasing efficiency and better advising political decision-makers, it added.

“While the APS must accept and embrace change, some principles need to stand firm, like service, integrity and impartiality,” the report said.

“The Australian government has rightly reinforced that the public service must embody integrity in everything it does, put people and business at the centre of policy and services, be a model employer and have the capability to do its job well.”

The new Labor government has identified four priority areas for APS reform:

An APS that embodies integrity in everything that it does An APS that puts people and business at the centre of policy and services An APS that is a model employer An APS that has the capability to do its job well

Key 2022 workforce trends reveal government ranks grow despite more people quitting

By analysing the latest data sourced from the APS employment database, the Australian Public Service Commission (APSC) has identified key workforce trends for the past financial year.

For example, the number of non-ongoing staff employed by the government in 2021-22 decreased by 5.3% (18,710) while the bureaucracy saw an increase of 5.1% in ongoing staff numbers (140,759).

According to the commission, this pattern was driven by a decrease in the number of specified-term or non-ongoing government jobs by 2,075 in 2021-22. The number of casual staff, however, increased by more than 1,000 employees over the same period.

Analysis of longer-term trends since 2017 shows that the current split of ongoing (88.3%) and non-ongoing APS employees (11.7%) is a reversal of what had been more government staff hired on a casual or fixed-term basis. Four years ago the ratio of ongoing to non-ongoing APS employees was 90.3% to 9.7%.

Staff numbers enjoyed healthiest growth at the Australian Electoral Commission (1,767 staff growing headcount by 123.3%); as well as the departments of Health (931 staff growing headcount by 19.6%); Agriculture, Water and the Environment (768 staff growing headcount to 10.9%) ; and Foreign Affairs and Trade (630 staff growing headcount to 16.1%).

The State of the Service Report 2021-22 report was released today. You can watch the full interview and report the report via the link belowhttps://t.co/gkkERO91e6 pic.twitter.com/rALWguFygg — APS Commission (@APS_Commission) November 23, 2022

The number of public servants who quit their government jobs over the past 12 months also grew by a massive 30.3% on the previous year (8,503 separations of ongoing employees), while a huge hiring spree (17,921 ongoing employees hired) saw that number of departing staff replaced and double by 75.9% on the previous year.

Those agencies to shed the most public servants over the past 12 months included Services Australia, hit with a net total loss of 1, 734 staff (5.1%); the ATO, losing 912 staff (4.3%); the ABS, with a loss of 173 team members (5.2%); and Defence losing 151 staff (0.9%).

In his overview of the State of the Service, APS commissioner Peter Woolcott said that while mistakes were “sometimes made”, commonwealth public servants continued to serve Australian people well overall.

“The fundamental purpose of government is to keep the Australian people safe and to keep Australia prosperous,” Woolcott said.

“Government establishes laws and regulations. It provides services that the private sector cannot or would not provide.

“It is good government and a professional APS which makes bad things less likely to occur and good things more likely to happen,” he said.

