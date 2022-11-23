Andrew Wilkie supports idea of independent third party for whistleblower submissions

A call from whistleblower David McBride for an independent third party to which whistleblowers can go with a complaint against the department in which they work has won the support of Andrew Wilkie, the independent member of parliament and campaigner for greater whistleblower protection.

McBride told The Mandarin last week that he believed an independent third party to which he could have submitted his complaints may have helped the issues he was raising related to the conduct of Australian soldiers in Afghanistan.

He ultimately went to the media and his contact with journalists resulted in the Afghan Files, a series of stories being published by the ABC that contained a string of allegations of war crimes.

McBride is currently awaiting trial for disclosing information to journalists.

Wilkie said the concept of an independent third party is a good one and it would assist in circumstances where people are dealing with the misconduct of officers within a department but that such a body might not be suitable for bigger reveals.

He said that most whistleblowers might deal with lower-level issues such as misconduct in the financial affairs of a department and inappropriate use of authority by a manager to promote a person with whom they are in a relationship.

“There needs to be effective mechanisms for those lower-level revelations to be dealt with, and not expecting you to go to your boss who is sleeping with the other person, and make the complaint to boss,” Wilkie said.

Other larger revelations might need to be dealt with using other mechanisms such as a whistleblower commission.

Wilkie blew the whistle on Australia’s involvement in Iraq almost two decades ago and he said a commission of some description providing support to whistleblowers would have helped him in that instance.

He said the current laws make it almost impossible for a story to be told and the storyteller to get protection.

“The route to blowing the whistle publicly has to be made easier. That’s the problem with the current public interest disclosure act,” Wilkie said.

“The pathway through to an allowed approach to the media is so long, so convoluted, so difficult that it is almost impossible under the current PID [laws] to go to the media and be protected.”

Wilkie said that he is pleased the federal government is bringing amendments to the public interest disclosure legislation into parliament to try and make the process easier.

A challenge that whistleblowers must grapple with is the manner in which the organisation against which the complaint is being made uses resources against them.

A complainant will often be subjected, Wilkie said, to behaviour designed to paint them as being less than credible.

“Organisations have a typical systemic response to someone who has got a big story to tell. They belittle them. They sideline them. They say they are a disgruntled employee. They say they’ve got a mental illness,” Wilkie said. “They say [the whistleblower does not] know what they are talking about.”