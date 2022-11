When it comes to public service, only an absolute bureaucracy can save us

Epidemic, economic crisis, and war have recently reminded us of the state’s basic purpose of maintaining security. When the world seems reasonably predictable and comfortable, it is easy to disparage this mission as humble, even banal, in comparison to the loftier goals of making citizens virtuous or achieving social justice.

It is also easy to hear something sinister in the evocation of “security” — the sacrifice of rights for the sake of the interests of a particular class. Moved by such suspicions, critics from a range of intellectual traditions have long looked with hostility on the state and its characteristic instrument of bureaucracy.

In their recently published book For State Service, however, sociologist Paul du Gay and his co-author, Thomas Lopdrup-Hjorth, seek to recover our appreciation for the state and its bureaucratic servants. Over the last few decades, they argue, it has become particularly difficult for observers in the West to understand security as the essential function of the state and bureaucracy as the indispensable means to this end.