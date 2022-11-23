Percentage of women in APS continues to grow but gender equity issues persist

The 2022 State of the Service report has revealed the makeup of the APS is now 60.4% female, although that number changes depending on the classification level.

The number continues an upward trend from the previous reports, with 60.2% in 2021 and 60% in 2020.

For example, the classifications with the highest proportion of women were APS 1 (70.0%), APS 3 (64.2%), APS 4 (68.8%), and APS 5 (63.2%). All these levels were comprised of more than 60% of women.

Those who had the lowest percentage of women by classification level were graduates (45.9%), SES 2, and SES 3 (46.9%).

No classification level had less than 40%, with the report stating women made up 52% of the SES.

“For the first time, the APS has achieved gender balance at most senior leadership levels, and the gender pay gap continues to decline.”

“Change happens when leaders lead by example, and employees can see themselves in the leadership cohort,” the report stated.

“With targeted development programs and communication, women in the APS 4 to APS 5 levels are expected to feed into leadership levels.”

In terms of the gender pay gap, the report quoted the figure reported earlier this year of 6%, which is smaller than the 14.1% pay gap in the country generally.

Writing for The Mandarin’s 2022 Movers & Shakers: Platinum Edition series, Sue Williamson said she had found a lack of exposure and imposter syndrome as the two most prominent barriers for women getting into leadership positions.

Back to the State of the Service report, an issue identified with increasing women in leadership roles was the digitisation of roles that are majority female — like service delivery, HR and administration.

The report positioned this issue as an opportunity for reskilling.

“Over time, these targeted reskilling efforts are expected to change the shape of Australia’s workforce, by increasing the proportion of women in traditionally male-dominated fields including information and communications technology (ICT) and project management.”

The three most male-dominated roles within the APS were engineering and technical, trades and labour, and ICT and digital solutions.

