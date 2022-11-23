APS bullying trending downward, majority goes unreported

The 2022 State of the Service report revealed the continuation of a downward trend in perceptions of bullying and harassment in the APS.

For 2022, 9.7% of respondents said they were subjected to harassment or bullying in the APS, down from 11.7% in 2021.

The peak of bullying and harassment rates was in 2012, with 17.4%.

According to data from the APS Employee Census, the three most common types of harassment were verbal abuse (41.7%), interference with work tasks (40.3%), and inappropriate and unfair application of work policies (31.4%).

Sexual harassment made up 4.2% of complaints.

The majority of respondents (59.1%) did not report the behaviour, with 33.5% saying they did. 7.3% said someone else reported it.

The top three reasons given for not reporting were thinking no action would be taken (47.5%), fear of retaliation (47.4%), and not wanting to upset workplace relationships (39.9%).

A total of 31.3% said they did not report it because management accepted it.

The report said the APS must encourage an environment in which reporting is encouraged.

“The prospects for navigating complexity and achieving lasting results are far greater in

environments where staff of all ages, genders and cultural backgrounds can perform well, individually and together,” the State of the Service report said.

As for the source of the harrasment, 36.7% were co-workers, 30.8% were more senior, and 27.8% were former supervisors.

Representatives from another APS agency were 0.7% and 0.4% were a minister or a ministerial advisor.

For corruption, 3.1% of people said they thought they had witnessed behaviour that could be corruption. The figure is down from 3.8% in 2021.

“While it is encouraging that the available metrics for corruption in the APS trended downwards in 2022, the APS must continue to be vigilant,” the report stated.

“Efforts to foster a strong culture of integrity continue, as do monitoring and responding to incidents of corruption. Such efforts serve to ensure that the APS has strong foundations for high performance and remains a valued and inclusive employer of talented employees.”

READ MORE:

Smashing the barriers faced by female public sector leaders