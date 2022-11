A not so private affair: What a recruiter thinks about remuneration for our stewards of the public service

Department secretaries’ salaries are tied to the public purse, and with taxpayers footing the bill for the pay packets of the country’s richest mandarins, it is widely accepted that those after a lucrative job are better off looking elsewhere.

What APS heavy-hitters get paid is a drop in the ocean compared to barely equivalent corporate gigs. And debates about how to revise secretary-level remuneration have been ongoing since the Howard era when the former prime minister conceded in 2006 they had failed to keep pace with increases awarded to SES officers.

In 2011, a review of secretaries’ pay was finally published, off the back of John Howard finally agreeing to the work being commissioned in 2009. The previous review of secretaries’ pay had been undertaken in 1999.