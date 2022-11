Australian coal industry’s fraudulent reporting ignored by four government agencies

In 2020, the Australian Financial Review revealed the reluctance on the part of the federal government to disclose various questionable practices relating to the coal industry. Doing so would have “unreasonable adverse effect” on it.

The paper, for its part, claimed that various mining companies had engaged in a scam to pressure laboratory testing companies to fudge the analysis results of coal.

Federal Independent MP Andrew Wilkie has revisited the issue, making a number of claims based on documents obtained via a mining executive claiming how a number of entities have been responsible for making Australian coal seem cleaner to buyers than it is.