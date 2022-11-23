Treasury the place to be, says its secretary

Federal Treasury hired 63 new graduates last February and the department was rated as one of the top national employers for graduates by the Australia Association of Graduate Employers, according to Dr Stephen Kennedy, Treasury secretary.

Kennedy highlighted Treasury’s high ranking as a graduate employer in his foreword to Treasury’s 2021-22 Annual Report, which was tabled earlier this week.

He outlined the department’s challenges during the coronavirus pandemic, and how Treasury staff sought to balance various priorities.

“On multiple occasions, and sometimes for many months, we went into lockdown in 2021, juggling work commitments, home learning and caring responsibilities, living in isolation and, for many, dealing with COVID-19 itself,” Kennedy said.

“Then Treasury, like elsewhere, had to adjust to the spread of omicron.”

He thanked Treasury staff for staying productive during the coronavirus period and that governments’ easing health restrictions meant there was a gradual return to Treasury’s physical digs.

“The easing of health restrictions in 2022 meant that we could transition back into the office while adhering to medical advice, ensuring teams could reconnect in person and new staff members could meet their colleagues and managers face to face,” Kennedy explained.

“I would like to stress that the welfare of our staff remains top of mind at Treasury.”

The Treasury secretary also noted that the COVID climate did not detract from the department’s focus on a range of other workplace and equality issues.

“I am proud that through all the challenges we continued to celebrate the diversity of our workplace and respect in our community, and that Treasury moved forward on our reconciliation journey,” Kennedy said.

“We continued to focus on gender equality, pride, disability, First Nations, and culturally and linguistically diverse issues.”

Tribute was also paid in the annual report to the late David Irvine. He was the chairman of the Foreign Investment Review Board and “one of Australia’s most respected public servants”, Kennedy said.

“He led FIRB through a period of significant change in the global foreign investment landscape amid geopolitical developments and technological change. His insights were critical in helping foreign investors and business leaders understand these challenges. He is greatly missed.”

READ MORE:

Steven Kennedy: Treasury secretary