NSW PSC names talent attraction and skills shortages as challenges in annual report

In its 2021-22 annual report, the NSW Public Service’s recruitment program has been described by NSW PSC commissioner Kathrina Lo as an important pipeline for getting talent into the sector.

“Investing in talent acquisition programs and promoting the NSW public sector as an employer of choice is increasingly important as the labour market becomes more constrained,” Lo wrote in her message from the commissioner.

Of the 3,826 applications to the NSW PSC’s graduate program, the annual report said 185 were hired with 20 of those hired in regional NSW.

The release of this annual report happened in the commission’s tenth year since it was established.

“We have raised the bar on best practice approaches by enhancing talent attraction, workforce capability, and ethical and inclusive workplaces,” Lo said.

Two challenges were identified in the annual report: continuing to attract talent and the labour and skills shortages.

The commissioner also expressed her thanks to the sector including the senior leadership team and the NSW PSC advisory board.

“After another year starting in lockdown, through new COVID variants and extreme weather, I would like to express my thanks to the dedicated staff of the PSC,” Lo said.

“Their resilience and commitment to delivering for the sector is unparalleled.”

Looking ahead in the “What’s Next” section, the annual report flagged the modernisation of recruitment methods and launching an updated NSW government strategic workforce planning framework as what was in store.

Meanwhile, the NSW public service commission itself reported 87.5% of its senior executives were female, while the overall make up of women was at 69.4%.

Comparatively, the federal APSC reported 71% of its workforce was female in its own 2021-22 annual report.

The NSW PSC also reported 24.9% of its people had a first language other than English, 2.9% of its staff were Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, and 13.2% were employees with disability.

The annual report detailed the establishment as well of a working group to develop a model sexual harassment prevention policy, with Women NSW, Anti-Discrimination NSW, and SafeWork NSW participating.

“Cross-sector input remains crucial in developing a comprehensive, best practice approach for preventing and responding to sexual harassment,” the report added.

