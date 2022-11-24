Movers & Shakers: Scientist re-appointed ambassador for women in STEM

The latest senior public sector appointments from across the country.

Senior Executive Service

Band 3

Home Affairs has promoted Vanessa Holben to deputy commissioner.

The Mandarin also previously reported three recent appointments at the Department of Industry, Science and Resources:

Neal Mason to deputy secretary, corporate group

to deputy secretary, corporate group Julia Pickworth to deputy secretary, industry and commercialisation group

to deputy secretary, industry and commercialisation group Duncan McIntyre to deputy secretary, science and technology group

Band 1

The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet has promoted Clancie Hall to assistant secretary.

Lauren Mills joins the Digital Transformation Agency as a new branch manager. She moved from the Australian Electoral Commission to take up the role.

Meanwhile, Marcelle Noja has been appointed assistant secretary, scientific and technical leader at the Therapeutic Goods Administration.

Astrophysicist reappointed as national women in STEM ambassador

Based out of the University of New South Wales, Professor Lisa Harvey-Smith will continue on in her national role for another 12 months. In this capacity she is responsible for mobilising Australia’s business leaders, educators and policymakers to increase the participation of women and girls in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) studies and careers.

Industry, Science and Resources minister Ed Husic confirmed the ambassador’s reappointment at an event in Canberra on Thursday. He said she would continue to be a visible role model for women pursuing careers in this important sector.

“Professor Harvey-Smith will provide an important contribution to our next steps to improve diversity in STEM, which I know she is very passionate about,” Husic said.

“She has been an excellent leader within the STEM sector and will continue to provide expert advice and advocate the case for change.

Professor Harvey-Smith is a public authority on STEM equity issues and has advised government departments, educators, peak bodies, and industry leaders with her expertise.

Since taking up the role as women in STEM ambassador four years ago, the astrophysicist and her team have delivered the STEM Equity Evaluation Portal, the National Evaluation Guide for STEM Equity Programs and Future You, the Australian government’s national awareness-raising initiative for primary school students about STEM careers.

“The Portal will tell us which of our current programs are working best, so I encourage everyone to evaluate their STEM equity programs using the Portal, whether they are focused on workplace change or building the STEM-skilled workforce,” Harvey-Smith said of the tool, which also aligns with a federal review in the pipeline into existing STEM equity initiatives.

Her office also plans to soon release two major research studies that will inform Australia’s research sector on actions to remove barriers to career progression.

“We are more determined than ever to accelerate progress towards equity in STEM as we bring together industry, workplaces, and educational providers to drive the systemic and cultural change necessary to ensure everyone can participate,” she said.

Former secretary named president of AIIA

The ​​Australian Institute of International Affairs (AIIA) has announced Dr Heather Smith as its new national president. Her tenure commences on 1 April next year.

The AIIA board issued a statement welcoming Smith, who is a professor at ANU’s National Security College and non-executive director of ASX Limited and Challenger Ltd.

“Dr Smith has had a distinguished career in academia, business, and the public service. In addition to senior appointments in the Treasury, the Office of National Assessments, the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet, she served as Secretary of the Department of Communications and the Arts and, from 2017 to 2020, as Secretary of the Department of Industry, Innovation and Science,” the board said.

“She has served on the boards of the CSIRO, Infrastructure Australia, the United States Studies Centre and China Matters.”

Dr Smith will succeed Allan Gyngell as the AIIA president. He held the position for five years.

Trio join Screen Australia board

Three new members join the board, with federal arts minister Tony Burke noting their skills and experience will strengthen Australian storytelling.

The appointments include former public sector leader Nicholas Pickard and award-winning actors Sacha Horler and Marta Dusseldorp.

Pickard has led a number of organisations in the creative and cultural industries including as government affairs and public relations executive director for APRA AMCOS. He is the deputy chair of Regional Arts NSW and the Chair of the Australian Society of Authors.

“These three professionals are industry leaders in their own right, and I know their appointments will build on the important work of Screen Australia,” Burke said.

“Telling Australian stories — here at home and overseas — is essential, and Screen Australia plays a vital role in that,” Burke said.

“Making sure Screen Australia has strong and diverse leadership is essential to the prosperity of Australia’s screen sector – a key priority of our National Cultural Policy.”

National Aboriginal Art Gallery welcomes First Nations appointment

Arrernte woman Sera Bray has just taken on the role of senior director First Nations to provide cultural leadership and ensure First Peoples Principles are at the heart of gallery operations.

The NT’s minister for arts, culture and heritage Chansey Paech said Bray brought a wealth of project management experience to her new role, which she will start next week.

“I am excited to have Sera on board because she has extensive experience working in diverse and strategically complex environments, and leadership knowledge acquired over many years,” Paech said.

“Sera’s experience in delivering positive social outcomes for regional and remote communities will be invaluable to delivering this exceptional facility to showcase First Nations art to the world.”

Bray was formerly a member of the Central Land Council leadership, with accountability for more than $36 million of stimulus funds for Indigenous businesses from the federal government. She has also sat as a strategic board and committee member, including the Economic Reconstruction Committee, NT Heritage Council and, more recently, as the incoming Chair at Desert Knowledge Australia.

In her new role at the gallery, Bray will work with senior director Tracy Puklowski in collaboration with the National Reference Group to build the NAAG team and advance the Arts Trail project at Mparntwe/Alice Springs.

Commenting on her new appointment, Bray said she was acutely aware of the value of teamwork and committed to lifting up diverse organisations where people should feel safe to bring their whole selves to work.

“My innovation-leadership approach is highly inclusive — with all voices and perspectives getting seats at the table,” Bray said.

“I look forward to working with the National Aboriginal Art Gallery team, communities, stakeholders, and industry and sector partners as we develop this iconic home for First Nations art.”

Fox guns for regional NSW

Department of Regional NSW gets a new secretary in Rebecca Fox, following the exit of Gary Barnes, who was a close ally of former deputy premier John Barilaro. Barnes stepped down from the role in August at about the same time Barilaro was fronting an Upper House inquiry into the state’s controversial senior trade and investment commissioner (STIC) to the Americas appointment process.

The incumbent NSW deputy premier, Paul Toole, announced Fox’s appointment last week. In a statement, he said she would lead the department’s work in ensuring regional communities bounce back from current flood disasters.

“Ms Fox had been acting as the department’s secretary since August 2022, and I am confident her experience and capabilities will continue to lead the department in building strong and resilient regional cities and towns,” Toole said of the Condobolin-born mandarin.

“[She] brings proven leadership skills to champion strategic investment and economic growth across regional NSW,” he added.

Fox joined the public service in 2015 and became the first woman to lead NSW Public Works in 2019. In a statement, she said ensuring the growth of regional industries and resources would be a focus in her new role.

“The Department of Regional NSW has backed the regions during some of the most difficult years in living memory and I am confident we can keep turning up and delivering for our regional communities, whatever comes next,” Fox said.

“We provide not only a voice for people living and working in regional NSW, we deliver the infrastructure, the services and the amenity to ensure it’s an even greater place to live, work, play, do business or invest.”

Destination NSW board gets new lead

Non-executive director and financial services leader Sally Loane has been promoted to chair the Destination NSW board, of which she has served as a member since 2018.

Agency CEO Steve Cox published a message on LinkedIn post announcing the changes.

“Sally’s extensive experience in [sic] media and corporate affairs positions her well to lead Destination NSW as it engages with stakeholders to turbocharge the recovery and growth of the NSW visitor economy,” he said.

Cox also thanked the departing chair for her service and personal support.

“I extend our appreciation to outgoing chair Christine McLoughlin for her leadership.”

Health administrator picked for Mackay Hospital and Health Service Board

Queensland’s health minister this week said Karen Roach would be the administrator of the local health service after announcing the board was sacked.

Yvette D’Ath said her decision was made in the public interest under section 275(1) of the Hospital and Health Boards Act 2011.

“I am not satisfied that the board is able to implement the recommendations of the report, including the cultural change needed across the hospital,” D’Ath said.

The minister said Roach brought more than 35 years’ management and leadership experience in private and public health sectors.

“Ms Roach has served as Interim Chief Operating Officer of Metro South and Sunshine Coast HHSs and Interim Chief Executive of Townsville HHS. She has qualifications in nursing and midwifery and was awarded a Centenary of Australia Award for services to nursing and health services in Queensland,” D’Ath said.

“I’m confident Ms Roach will work well with special advisor Dr Robert Herkes and the hardworking staff on Mackay HHS to deliver improved services,” she added.